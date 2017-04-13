Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13862
Amount
$4,964.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cherry Tree Enterprises
6817 Clement Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHERRY TREE ENTERPRISES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4023 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5320 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
997
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2029
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
19
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1994
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1015
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
1015
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1994
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 