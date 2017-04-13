Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13867
Amount
$823.42
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Marilyn June Pfleger, etc., et al.
16716 West 130 Street
Strongsville, OH 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
33.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4175 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 