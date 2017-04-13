Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 13870
- Amount
- $1,308.84
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Zeus Partnership Limited, etc., et al.
P.O. Box 39355
Solon, OH 44139
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
-
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- C3
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 460
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DETACHD STORE<7500SF
- Neighborhood
- 29081
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.11200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 65.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4896
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV