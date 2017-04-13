Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13873
Amount
$3,302.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Deloise Jackson, et al.
1220 Melbourne Rd
East Cleveland, OH 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JACKSON, DELOISE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
4240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 