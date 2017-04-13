Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 13874
- Amount
- $4,993.45
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Frederick M. Schaeffer, et al.
3282 E. 55th St
Cleveland, OH 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 2
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 12079
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 3
- Acreage
- 0.29500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 87.70
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 12848
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- S
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- B/M
- Floor Area
- 2576
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 11
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1263
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1263
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UNT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2576
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2526
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 1263
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- CWL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1910
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3295
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 3295
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2469
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 2469
- Use Description
- COMM SERVICE GARAGE
- Description
- 1ST