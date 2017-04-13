Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13876
Amount
$5,109.87
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

People's Community Club, Inc., et al.
6516 Woodland Ave
Cleveland, OH 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3688 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
27040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
60.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1969
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1844
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1844
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1844
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 