Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
13878
Amount
$2,684.25
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joseph J. Vito Realty Company
6130 Turney Road
Cleveland, OH 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-1 
Zoning Use
1F-4 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
42079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6930 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 