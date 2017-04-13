Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 6, 2017
Case Number
878519
Amount
$7,406.84
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

6460 SOM Center Road, LLC, et al.
2139 Pebble Creek, #204
Twinsburg, OH 44087
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
6460 SOM CENTER ROAD LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
R-1-A 
Zoning Use
1F-3 
Tax Disrtict
790 
Use Area
951 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-2 STORY OFFCE BLDG 
Neighborhood
36085 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.42900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
198.00 
Legal Frontage
110.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
18700 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
627
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
7

Building Use

Area
627
Use Description
OFC-BSMT-STG
Description
BMT
Area
627
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
324
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 