Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878540
Amount
$5,092.54
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Louis Gordon, et al.
P. O. Box 08407
Cleveland, OH 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GORDON, LOUIS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
9145 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1975
Effective Age
1974
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7257
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
7257
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
704
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1905
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
944
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
944
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
944
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
944
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 