Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878547
Amount
$5,660.88
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kathleen Dillard, et al.
770 Lost Creek Ln
Northfield Ohio 44067
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4146 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1036
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2073
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2073
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2073
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2073
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 