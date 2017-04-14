Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878552
Amount
$32,658.00
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

17003-05-07 Lorain Road, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 45533
Westlake, OH 44145
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
17003-05-07 LORAIN ROAD LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4760 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
52583 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.21000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
53.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9133 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1928
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4760
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3570
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
4760
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 