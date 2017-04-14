Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
878582
Amount
$868.20
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Terrence B. McCarthy, et al.
1240 W. 6th St
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
LW 
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LISTED WITH 
Neighborhood
Total Buildings
 