Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 13, 2017
Case Number
13884
Amount
$672.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Aja Browder, et al.
577 East 52nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TINNIRELLO, NELLO 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1928 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
43.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4085 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
821
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1909
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1107
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
821
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1107
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
821
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 