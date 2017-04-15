Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
878633
Amount
$96,877.33
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Denise A. Germany, et al.
20681 Centuryway Road
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
160.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
160 
Lot Square Ft.
7520 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 