Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
13891
Amount
$819.42
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

David N. Imayeguahi, et al.
3125 Tibbett Ave., Ste. 10d
Bronx, NY 10463
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IMAYEGUAHI, DAVID N. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.25300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
11040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 