Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
13892
Amount
$6,536.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Khaled Taye, et al.
9203 Kinsman Rd
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYE, KHALED 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RO-2 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
892 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DRIVE-IN RESTAURANT 
Neighborhood
27082 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.45200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
160.00 
Legal Frontage
123.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
19680 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1982
Effective Age
1987
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
892
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
892
Use Description
FAST-FOOD-RS
Description
1ST
 