Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 11, 2017
Case Number
878714
Amount
$18,342.89
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Cedric A. Johnson, et al.
3119 West 58th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
153.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
153 
Lot Square Ft.
5049 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 