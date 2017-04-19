Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 17, 2017
Case Number
13899
Amount
$1,857.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Eugene Platts, et al.
8809 Harkness Road
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PLATTS, EUGENE L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2281 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.06500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2850 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
458
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
888
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
888
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
888
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
888
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
444
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
UPP
 