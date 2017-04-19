Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 12, 2017
Case Number
878753
Amount
$4,973.94
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jeffrey F. Bartoszewicz, et al.
3742 East 63rd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARTOSZEWICZ, JEFFREY F. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3016 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
754
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3016
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1508
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1508
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 