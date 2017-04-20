Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13901
Amount
$2,183.50
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Our Family, et al.
20517 Hillgrove Rd
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2400 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5246 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1200
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1200
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1200
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
699
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
699
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 