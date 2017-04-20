Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13905
Amount
$2,699.47
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Neddy Corporation, et al.
2881 E. 91st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
11840 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
27005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.18600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
570.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
51676 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1953
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
6960
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
6960
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1964
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2440
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2440
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
2440
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND
 