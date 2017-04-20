Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13908
Amount
$16,389.70
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Phyllis J. Bachelor, et al.
2213 E. 69 St
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3320 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5560 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
830
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1660
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1660
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1660
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1660
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 