Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13912
Amount
$22,139.35
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Pierre Naim, et al.
9622 Amberwood Cir
Broadview Heights Ohio 44147
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GAMBLE, LLISA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3680 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3852 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
912
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1840
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1840
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1840
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1840
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 