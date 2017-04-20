Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 13913
- Amount
- $23,132.04
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Rose Parkway, LLC, et al.
13705 Shaker Blvd., Apt. 1aCleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- MF-2
- Zoning Use
- APT-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 47764
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U
- Neighborhood
- 26070
- Total Buildings
- 3
- Acreage
- 2.08300
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 364.80
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 90750
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1904
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 9998
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 155
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 9998
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UNT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 9998
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 9998
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1904
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 4806
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 4806
- Use Description
- APT-BSMT-UNT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 4806
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 4806
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- CWL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1904
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3352
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 3352
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST