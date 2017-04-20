Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
13913
Amount
$23,132.04
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Rose Parkway, LLC, et al.
13705 Shaker Blvd., Apt. 1a
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
47764 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.08300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
364.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
90750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1904
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
9998
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
155
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
9998
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
9998
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
9998
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1904
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4806
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4806
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
4806
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4806
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1904
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3352
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3352
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 