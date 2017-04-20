Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 13, 2017
Case Number
878894
Amount
$61,493.07
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Citizens Bank, NA
10561 Telegraph Rd.
Glen Allen Virginia 23059

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ellen Langheim Fornash
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E 4th St, Ste 800
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant

John F. Kander, et al.
307 East 235th Street
Euclid Ohio 44123
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
410 
Use Area
2496 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
21079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
69.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8026 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
936
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1941
Effective Age
1956
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1248
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
624
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
624
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
624
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1248
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 