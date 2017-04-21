Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 19, 2017
Case Number
13916
Amount
$7,194.06
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Helping Hands Housing I, LLC, et al.
97 Main St, Ste. D
Chatham New Jersey 07928
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GO INVEST WISELY, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
95.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
95 
Lot Square Ft.
3800 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 