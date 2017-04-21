Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
878929
Amount
$8,029.67
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Trevis D. Taylor, et al.
10913 Dove Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYLOR, TREVIS D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3264 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5434 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
816
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1632
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
1800
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1632
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1632
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 