Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 14, 2017
Case Number
878930
Amount
$30.67
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Joseph A. Futej, et al.
14 Columbus Street
Bedford Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
H-D 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
630 
Use Area
308 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
41279 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.01900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
12.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
840 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1961
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
308
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
308
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 