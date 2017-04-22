Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 17, 2017
Case Number
879010
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Woods Cove III, LLC
P. O. Box 7055
Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Plaintiff's Attorney

Austin Burwell Barnes III
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

5355 Ridge Road, LLC, et al.
5353 Ridge Road
Parma Ohio 44129
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
5355 RIDGE ROAD, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RB 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
250 
Use Area
3645 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-2 STORY OFFCE BLDG 
Neighborhood
55081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
36.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8067 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1968
Effective Age
1970
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1000
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1000
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND

