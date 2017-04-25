Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 13923
- Amount
- $637.94
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
HUAT @ Ohio, LLC
14512 Milverton RoadCleveland Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.