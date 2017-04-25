Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
879032
Amount
$2,054.67
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jiryes Unlimited, Inc., et al.
2229 Lewis Dr.
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7160 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
895
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3580
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
23
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1944
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1944
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1944
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 