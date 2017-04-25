Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
879034
Amount
$508.55
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Charlene Robinson, et al.
392 Steven Blvd.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Cleveland Hsg Network 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
43.00 
Legal Frontage
41.10 
Average Depth
43 
Lot Square Ft.
1763 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 