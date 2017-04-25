Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 879034
- Amount
- $508.55
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Charlene Robinson, et al.
392 Steven Blvd.Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
