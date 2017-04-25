Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
879036
Amount
$14,145.08
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Fast Funding Corp., et al.
9055 Freeway Dr., Ste. 2
Macedonia Ohio 44056
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FAST FUNDING CORP. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
15 
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
15 
Zoning Code
RO-2 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
16010 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
129.00 
Legal Frontage
56.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6925 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1067
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1927
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4838
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
15
Living Units
15
Single Fixtures
15
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
66
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2508
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2052
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
2661
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2177
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
4560
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4560
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 