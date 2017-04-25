Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 18, 2017
Case Number
879037
Amount
$1,143.68
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Fannie S. Hicks, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3534 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26076 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 