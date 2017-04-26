Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 24, 2017
Case Number
13932
Amount
$12,046.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cleveland Building Partnership, LLC, et al.
5910 Landerbrook Dr., Ste. 200
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
EI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
60 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
60077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.16300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
242.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
94220 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 