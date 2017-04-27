Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
13945
Amount
$3,370.99
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Robin L. Pruitt, et al.
11500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PRUITT, ROBIN L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
136.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
136 
Lot Square Ft.
5168 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 