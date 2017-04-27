Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
13946
Amount
$43,217.69
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

G.F.T. Management, Inc.
6625 Old Royalton Rd
Brecksville Ohio 44141
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6400 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
27005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.91200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
109.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
39730 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1948
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
6400
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
6400
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 