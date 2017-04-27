Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 879197
- Amount
- $92,698.64
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon
C/O Bayview Loan Servicing, Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th Floor
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Wanda M. Conley, etc., et al.
4048 Wilmington RoadSouth Euclid Ohio 44121
