Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 26, 2017
Case Number
13949
Amount
$1,663.59
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robert C. McVoy, et al.
13616 Branford Ave
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.83800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
36500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 