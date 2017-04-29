Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 27, 2017
Case Number
13951
Amount
$2,722.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

MJK Properties Limited, et al.
2608 Hampshire Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2400 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
600
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-FIN
Description
BMT
Area
1200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 