Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 879338
- Amount
- $55,326.60
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. O'Donnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Geneva G. Myers, etc., et al.
4082 East 78th StreetCleveland Ohio 44105
