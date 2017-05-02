Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
13977
Amount
$2,447.90
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Eugene C. Mushinski
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MOYTO, VIRGINIA TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1472 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
165.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4950 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 