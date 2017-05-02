Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
13979
Amount
$4,711.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

W&E Corporation, et al.
7680 Gerald
Middleburg Heights Ohio 44130
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4428 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP OFFC 
Neighborhood
27070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5280 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1100
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1940
Effective Age
1956
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2120
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1056
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1056
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
1064
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1962
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2308
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
769
Use Description
REST-BSM-FAC
Description
BMT
Area
770
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1539
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 