Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 13979
- Amount
- $4,711.73
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
W&E Corporation, et al.
7680 GeraldMiddleburg Heights Ohio 44130
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 1
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 4428
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP OFFC
- Neighborhood
- 27070
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.12100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5280
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1100
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1940
- Effective Age
- 1956
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2120
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 2
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 9
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 11
Building Use
- Area
- 1056
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1056
- Use Description
- RESTAURANT
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1064
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1950
- Effective Age
- 1962
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2308
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 769
- Use Description
- REST-BSM-FAC
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 770
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1539
- Use Description
- RESTAURANT
- Description
- 1ST