Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
13982
Amount
$1,679.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Faye Charrise Fields, et al.
9706 Parmalee Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
9306 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
841
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1682
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1682
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1682
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1682
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
932
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
932
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
932
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
932
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
932
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4078
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4078
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 