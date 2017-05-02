Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 28, 2017
Case Number
13985
Amount
$527.99
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mango Management, LLC
2997 West 41st Street
Cleveland, NU 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PREMEIRE INVESTMENTS, INC 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 