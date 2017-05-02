Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
879410
Amount
$937.43
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kingdom International Enterprises, LLC, et al.
5374 Lee Rd., #103
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HERRON, TAMERA D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-4 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
330 
Use Area
3872 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
823
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1936
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
22
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
22
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1936
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
580
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1356
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1936
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 