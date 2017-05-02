Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 25, 2017
Case Number
879427
Amount
$90,754.78
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Kenya J. Briggs, etc., et al.
3173 Whitethorn Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRIGGS, KENYA & GIORDANO, RAYM 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
143.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
143 
Lot Square Ft.
7150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 