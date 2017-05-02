Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 879427
- Amount
- $90,754.78
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Kenya J. Briggs, etc., et al.
3173 Whitethorn RdCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
