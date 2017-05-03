Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 13989
- Amount
- $4,765.08
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
V-Vasean Wright, et al.
568 East 110th St.Cleveland Ohio 44108
