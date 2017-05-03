Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 1, 2017
Case Number
13995
Amount
$2,723.70
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

CHRSDAR, LLC
3641 Martin Luther King Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYLOR III, JOHN H. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5580 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8440 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
740
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2790
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2790
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
2790
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2790
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 