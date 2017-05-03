Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 26, 2017
Case Number
879435
Amount
$5,482.07
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gilberto Pina Figueroa, et al.
3836 Newark Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RODRIGUEZ, MARIA & FIGUEROA, G 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
4725 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 